  • "It hurts me": Joe Flacco gets brutally honest after being booed by Browns fans during home game vs Packers

"It hurts me": Joe Flacco gets brutally honest after being booed by Browns fans during home game vs Packers

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 21, 2025 21:17 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

Joe Flacco made his thoughts clear on the Cleveland Browns' fans booing him during the Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Flacco hasn't looked like the quarterback who led the Browns to the playoffs in the 2023 season, and with two rookie quarterbacks behind him, fans' patience has started to wear thin.

After the dramatic 13-10 win led by place kicker Andre Szmyt, Flacco told reporters he was hurt when he heard fans booing him. He maintained his confidence and vowed to work through that.

"It hurts. You're human," Flacco said. "There's a piece of you in there, it hurts you a little bit. You want to react to it, but you can't. I talked about it a lot. Being a pro and being in this sport, you can't be that guy. You would not survive. But yeah, we're all human; I'm sure that it affects people and not in a positive way. But you gotta be ready to rally and at least fake it and then go out there and break through it."
Joe Flacco went 21 of 36 for 142 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, two sacks and a passer rating of 55.6. The 40-year-old was carried by the defense to an improbable win against one of the best teams in the league ahead of this matchup.

The Browns are 1-2 after this game, but the franchise's immediate future doesn't look bright with Flacco under center. Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are waiting for their chance to shine, but Kevin Stefanski made it clear he wasn't giving up on Joe Flacco ahead of this game.

Joe Flacco has had a terrible start to the 2025 NFL season

After two games, Joe Flacco had thrown three interceptions and turned the ball over four times. He was intercepted once again by the Packers and sacked twice. He isn't playing at the same level he did two years ago and fans have noticed that.

Despite his struggles in the first two weeks of competition, Kevin Stefanski denied that they would bench Flacco for the Green Bay duel.

"I don't think we did good enough. I think that collectively as a team, we as an offense, we as the coaching staff, all of us didn't do a good enough job," he said.

Winning matters, but it remains to be seen if Sunday's performance is enough to keep Flacco's job.

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

