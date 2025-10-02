"It was immature": Emmanuel Acho gets brutally honest about Shedeur Sanders' "mime" interview

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight after a bizarre interaction with the media on Thursday. When asked about Dillon Gabriel getting the Cleveland Browns' QB1 role from Joe Flacco, Sanders turned into a mime, answering questions without actually talking. Naturally, Sanders' interview garnered many reactions from fans and pundits, and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho slammed the Browns' QB3. &quot;I believe that Shedeur's response was immature,&quot; Acho said on the &quot;Speakeasy&quot; show on Wednesday, &quot;Shedeur's response was what we do when our significant other says, 'Hey, can you give me a second,' and then we decide not to talk to them for the rest of the day to prove to them a point, when the mature response will be, 'Hey, what you said hurt my feelings, and I'm going to vocalize that,' as opposed to shutting down and not saying anything.&quot; The Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick in this year's draft. He was the second QB they took after drafting Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick. Although Sanders impressed many during the offseason, he was named as Cleveland's third-string QB for the regular season, behind Flacco and Gabriel. The Browns shook things up a bit on Wednesday and have decided to give Gabriel the QB1 spot for the game against the Vikings in London on Sunday. Flacco will serve as his backup, while Sanders will remain QB3. Adam Schefter believes Shedeur Sanders' mime interview was in response to Rex Ryan's criticism of Browns QBCleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: ImagnFollowing Shedeur Sanders' mime interview, ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested that the Browns QB's antics were a response to former NFL coach Rex Ryan. “Well, essentially, the Browns made a quarterback change yesterday,&quot; Schefter said on &quot;Get Up&quot; on Thursday. &quot;They went with Dillon Gabriel as their starter, Joe Flacco as second-string, and Shedeur Sanders remains third-string. So, when they asked Shedeur to speak about his reaction to the Browns’ quarterback moves, he spoke in mime.“Now, what he was doing was responding to Rex Ryan, who on this show on Monday, essentially criticized Shedeur Sanders for a number of things, but basically said keep your mouth shut. That was Rex Ryan’s message on Monday to Shedeur Sanders. Shedeur Sanders decided to take the time yesterday, on the day the Browns made a quarterback change, to literally keep his mouth shut and to mime.”Sanders has yet to play a snap for the Browns in the regular season. Many have also called for Cleveland to give the young QB an opporunity to lead the offense.