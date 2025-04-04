"It isn’t even close": Jason Kelce shuts down Ryan Fitzpatrick’s wild birth vs. blocking tush push comparison

On this week's "New Heights" podcast, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce shared their view on the NFL voting on banning the tush push. The vote was tabled for a later date during the Annual League Meeting.

Jason had previously stated that the play was grueling, which some attributed to him suggesting the play could potentially cause head injuries, especially to centers. However, he discredited that notion and claimed his comments were misconstrued. He revealed his stance on the play with a hilarious analogy, saying:

"It's less of a grueling play of like being cold-cocked, and it's more of a grueling play of like, you gotta take a s**t and it just won't come out, and you're just squeezing forever until that thing comes out," Kelce said. "That's what it's like. That's what's grueling about it. It's like [long screaming]. I think everybody's been there."

Retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick thoroughly enjoyed Jason's graphic description of what it feels like to execute a tush push as a center. It prompted him to ask the former Eagles star whether it was easier to block for the 'Brotherly Shove,' Philadelphia's name for the play, for a season or giving birth to a baby.

Despite never experiencing the latter, Jason, who became a father for the fourth time last week, responded:

"Oh man, hate to say, but it isn’t even close. I’ll take an entire career of tush pushes over giving birth. F**k that."

Tush push ban: Latest on Packers' proposal

The proposal to ban the tush push, which was tabled by the Green Bay Packers, was a major topic of discussion at the NFL's Annual Meeting last weekend. According to ESPN's Kalyn Kahler, 16 of the 32 teams in the league opposed the banning of the play.

A minimum of 24 teams, or 75% of the franchises, have to approve for the NFL to amend its bylaws. While Green Bay's proposal failed to garner enough support to outlaw the play, that doesn't mean it won't be before the season commences.

NFL owners will reconvene in May for the league's owners' meeting and the proposal to ban the tush push is expected to take center stage again. It remains to be seen whether those wanting the play to be outlawed can convince eight more owners to side with them.

