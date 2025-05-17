"It was John Schneider's turn to take over": Pete Carroll opens up about Seahawks departure

The Seattle Seahawks severed ties with longtime coach Pete Carroll after the 2023 season. In the offseason, the 73-year-old veteran was hired to coach the Las Vegas Raiders, and he is about to begin his 19th NFL season as a coach.

On Wednesday, during an appearance on the “Brock & Salk” podcast, the one-time Super Bowl-winning coach discussed the reasons behind his departure from the Seahawks, where he served as head coach from 2010 to 2023.

Carroll asserted that giving GM John Schneider the chance to lead the team was the decisive factor in the decision.

“It came to me that there was a time that we probably were about to face one of the bigger changes and shifts in the program, and I had really been dedicated – as John had been dedicated, too – to doing this thing in great fashion together," Carroll said.

"And we had done that, I thought. And it was really John’s turn to take over. I’d had the lead voice all through that time, and I was really hoping that John could become the general manager of the club and run it."

Schneider worked throughout Carroll's 14-year tenure with the Seahawks, but their working relationship was unique in that the coach had final say on hiring decisions. Following Carroll's departure, Schneider has taken over that responsibility, as desired by team owner Jody Allen.

Many new developments have taken place in Seattle since Carroll left, including the hiring of Mike Macdonald as the new head coach and the offseason trades of quarterback Geno Smith and standout wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Even though Macdonald, Carroll's replacement in Seattle, guided the team to a 10-7 record in his debut season, the team was still unable to qualify for the postseason.

Pete Carroll happy to reunite with star quarterback Geno Smith

The Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their head coach in January, and he almost immediately arranged for the team to acquire quarterback Geno Smith through a trade from the Seahawks.

Following Russell Wilson's departure from the Seahawks in 2022, Carroll chose Smith as the team's starting quarterback. Smith went ahead to win the AP Comeback Player of the Year award.

Carroll spoke about Smith's path on "Brock and Salk," noting his desire to recruit the 34-year-old quarterback to the Raiders. Carroll said:

"This opportunity presents itself and we need a quarterback. I mean, really, it was a classic opportunity for us to really transition with the quarterback position, with a coach that they see eye to eye on everything.”

Raiders fans will hope Smith's skills and experience serve as a spark for the team's offensive turnaround this year under Carroll's leadership.

