"It just divides the team": Dillon Gabriel downplays Shedeur Sanders scrutiny while prioritizing healthy Browns QB room

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel refuses to fuel quarterback controversy narratives.

Gabriel, the Browns' third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, finds himself in a packed quarterback room. It includes fifth-round selection Shedeur Sanders, veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and injured starter Deshaun Watson.

The former Oregon signal-caller addressed reporters during the Browns' rookie minicamp on Saturday. He was asked about potentially awkward dynamics with Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders surprisingly fell to the fifth round after once being projected as a first-round talent.

"The more questions I get asked like that, the more it just divides the team. We have a room full of guys — Kenny, Joe and Deshaun. For us, we know how important a healthy QB room is," said Gabriel. "But also a team you want to be a part of.

"How do you create an environment where, every single day, where everybody can be at their best? And that's just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. It's healthy for us where we all go do our thing and everyone wins."

Dillon Gabriel's collegiate career spans six seasons across three programs: UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon.

"I've done it at every level": Dillon Gabriel embraces Browns QB competition

NFL: Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Dillon Gabriel approaches the Browns' quarterback competition with a sense of familiarity:

"It's not new to me," Dillon Gabriel explained. "I've done it every stop and I've done it at every level. So thank goodness for that and great preparation in that, but also know that my competition is yesterday, how can I be better than I was yesterday?

"So, that's what I'm focused on and continue to create an environment that you want to be a part of and that's all you can do."

The 24-year-old quarterback arrives in Cleveland with impressive credentials, having thrown for nearly 19,000 yards and 155 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

He holds the FBS record for total touchdowns with 179, combining his passing and rushing scores. His final season at Oregon showcased his accuracy and decision-making with 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also completed 72.9% of his passes.

While Dillon Gabriel received first reps over Sanders during initial rookie camp practices, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski downplayed any significance:

"Yeah, I wouldn't look into really anything," Stefanski said. "I think you'll see the whole weekend going through the spring. I mean we don't (pay) too close attention to who's in there first."

Despite standing just 5-foot-11, Dillon Gabriel has shown early signs that his height won't limit his NFL potential. During rookie minicamp sessions, he demonstrated pinpoint accuracy, including a perfectly placed touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the back of the endzone.

According to Browns broadcaster Nathan Zegura, Gabriel ranked as the team's second-highest rated quarterback in the entire draft class, behind only first overall pick Cam Ward.

