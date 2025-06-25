"It was just messed up" – Eagles legend Brandon Graham doesn't mince words while reflecting on Chip Kelly era in Philly

Brandon Graham played under four head coaches with the Philadelphia Eagles for the entirety of his lengthy NFL career. The recently retired player entered the league as a 13th pick in the 2010 draft and went on to become one of the league's top two-way edge rushers.

Graham was asked to rank the coaches he most enjoyed playing under during an episode of Asante Samuel's "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast. He started by mentioning Andy Reid, then Doug Pederson and finally Nick Sirianni.

Although he didn't have a "beef" with the "old boy," Graham ranked Chip Kelly last because he didn't like what he was doing and how he treated other people.

"I learned a lot even with the old boy Chip Kelly. It was cool. I had no beef," Graham said. "But I just didn't like the stuff he was doing with others because you see how other people were treated, even though you're not getting treated like that. It was just messed up.”

Kelly guided the Eagles to a 26–21 record during his three years as head coach. His tenure in Philadelphia, however, was turbulent and characterized by conflicts, including the departure of productive and well-liked players and claims of racism from some departing players.

Graham didn't like that Kelly got rid of some of the leaders and outspoken players he met in the Eagles locker room when he was hired, because it felt like he couldn't handle them.

How well was Brandon Graham with Eagles?

Brandon Graham spent 15 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing as one of the most accomplished players in the team's history.

The first-round pick initially struggled to show his worth, but he eventually helped the team win two Super Bowls and became a fan favorite.

The legendary edge rushers played in more NFL games than any other player in the Eagles' history (206), and his career sack total of 76.5 ranks third in the franchise's history, behind Reggie White and Trent Cole.

Graham recorded a career-high 11 single-season sack total in 2022, shortly after recovering from an Achilles tear sustained the previous season.

Graham, who was selected to the All-Pro 2016 and the Pro Bowl in 2020, is one of just four players to be involved in both of Philadelphia's Super Bowl wins. His late sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII helped the Eagles win their first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

