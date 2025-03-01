"It just screams Chiefs": NFL fans react as Texas CB Jahdae Barron turns heads with lightning-fast 40-yard dash at 2025 Combine

Day two of the 2025 NFL Draft Combine kicked off on Friday afternoon from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Defensive backs and tight ends took the field, starting at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron took the field with his group on Friday afternoon, putting scouts on notice with a lightning-fast 40-yard dash time to kick off his combine showing. Barron clocked a 4.40 40-yard dash time in just his first attempt at the drill.

Fans reacted to the projected first-round pick's impressive time in the comments of the X post.

"Very impressive," one fan commented. "He had a good year."

"Best DB in the nation," a second fan added. "Top 12 (pick)."

"Dude is going to be so good in the NFL," another fan exclaimed.

Fans continued to hype up the Texas star's electric 40-yard dash time.

"Jahdae Barron clocks a 4.40u - some say he's still running," a fan posted.

"Oh yeah, he's going to be elite," another fan commented.

"It just screams (Chiefs)," a third fan predicted.

Jahdae Barron rounds out electric NFL Combine showing

Jahdae Brown rounded out an impressive showing at the NFL Combine on Friday afternoon. He finished the afternoon with an official 4.39 40-yard dash time, and continued to show out in the following drills.

Barron notched a 35-inch vertical leap, followed by a 10-foot-3 broad jump. NFL.com updated Barron's athleticism score on his prospect profile to an 82, the fourth-best among defensive backs as of Friday evening. He received a prospect score of 90, the second-best among defensive backs.

The Texas product is coming off an All-American campaign in 2024, winning the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in college football. He finished his redshirt senior campaign with 67 tackles, three for loss, 11 pass breakups and five interceptions, which led the Southeastern Conference.

Jahdae Barron is graded as the No. 3 cornerback in the 2025 class according to PFF, and the No. 8 prospect overall.

