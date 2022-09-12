“It just smacks of institutional arrogance” - Colin Cowherd roasts Patriots after ugly loss against Dolphins

Like any other year, the New England Patriots have had their doubters. However, unlike other years when the team has often muted or at least quieted them, Sunday's contest gave them a megaphone. Colin Cowherd took a moment on the Colin Cowherd Podcast to call out the team and Bill Belichick for failing to give Mac Jones the help he needs. Here's how he put it:

"So if Josh Allen needed support. If Derek Carr's talented, but he needs support. You see these guys, talented guys. You're not going to give Mac Jones a legitimate offensive coordinator? It just smacks of institutional arrogance."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman First drive of the season for Matt Patricia's offense: Mac Jones throws a pick to Jevon Holland.



First drive of the season for Matt Patricia's offense: Mac Jones throws a pick to Jevon Holland.https://t.co/MyBVErGR1a

He went on to call the team a "bad watch:"

"And I'll say it again. It's one thing to struggle. It's another to be bad. It's another to be boring. The Patriots are a bad watch and Robert Kraft is a businessman. I do not think it's crazy if the [team goes] 6-11."

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero X-rays were negative on #Patriots QB Mac Jones' injured back, per source. He'll be evaluated further when the team gets back to Foxborough. X-rays were negative on #Patriots QB Mac Jones' injured back, per source. He'll be evaluated further when the team gets back to Foxborough.

The state of the New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots

The team is 0-1 to kick off Mac Jones' sophomore season. Most typically point towards the quarterback's second season as the truest indicator of the type of player they ultimately become. Through one game, the team is 0-1 and Jones has thrown for one touchdown and one interception.

The team lost to the Dolphins by a score of 7-20 and were shut out for much of the game. It took the Patriots until midway through the third quarter to score their first points. By the time their first points came, it was already 17-0. Fans are hoping that the team was simply knocking the rust off and will bounce back quickly.

During the contest, the quarterback suffered a back injury that is currently undergoing examination. Their next game is against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 18th at 1:00 PM EST.

