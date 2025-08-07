"It was like the Trump gun shot": Drake Maye addresses Mike Vrabel's bleeding after Patriots' massive scuffle with Commanders

Mike Vrabel attracted plenty of media attention on Wednesday due to his involvement in an altercation. The New England Patriots are hosting joint practices with the Washington Commanders. Although Vrabel didn't fight, he got involved in the scrum.TreVeyon Henderson and Von Miller got involved in a fight, and Vrabel jumped between the players to break it up. But when Will Campbell also got involved and a bigger scrum started, Vrabel walked back from the fight with blood on his face.The scene shocked players and reporters who were around. Although the coach downplayed the issue, it became the talk of the town during camp. When speaking to reporters after practice, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made an interesting comparison:“I saw it, yeah. Somebody said it was like the Trump gun shot. I was laughing at that. You saw it when he’s breaking down the huddle. Not even sure what happened, when it happened. He said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll see it on film.’”The situation got even funnier. Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas told reporters that he asked the coach about what happened for his face to bleed. His answer was comical:“Hey, you should’ve seen the other guy.”Demario Douglas praised Mike Vrabel for the way he approached the fightThe fact that Mike Vrabel was willing to jump into a fight to protect his players didn't go unnoticed by them. Drake Maye was the first one, praising his leader:&quot;That's what we're trying to build, and it starts with the head coach -- intensity, bringing it every day, taking no crap when we're out there on the field. The mentality, I like it. That's what you want.&quot;Demario Douglas was also full of praise.“That shows a lot, man, about our coach. He’ll do anything for us. That’s love right there.”The Patriots play against the Commanders on Friday, closing a week of practices for both teams. They had very different seasons in 2024, but New England will hope that Washington's blueprint will also lead them to a successful rebuild.