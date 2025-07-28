"It'll be the same challenges": Bo Nix opens up on heading into Sophomore year as Broncos starter

As the Denver Broncos opened training camp under the Colorado sun, quarterback Bo Nix didn’t sound like a player still adjusting to the pro game. Fresh off a historic rookie season that saw him break franchise records and end an eight-year playoff drought, Nix enters his sophomore campaign with a new challenge.

"Honestly, I think that it'll be the same challenges," Nix said on Saturday.

"I just think I'm in a better place to handle those things. [I've] just been there, done that. I don't have to worry about what certain looks are, or as crazy as it sounds, where we're going for the locker room, or where we're going for the stretch. I know it. I can get there and do it and knock it out, and now I can focus on the next level of things and the details and not really the overall picture."

NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp (Credits: Imagn)

Unlike last summer, when every throw in camp was a test, this offseason gave Bo Nix time to reset. He trained with biomechanics specialist Tom House and spent time in conversation with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

Fear of falling short pushes Bo Nix toward improvement

While Tom House refined Bo Nix’s mechanics for consistency, Brees offered insight into handling the intangibles that separate good quarterbacks from great ones.

"[I'm driven by] the fear of not being ready [and] not being enough for the team," Nix said.

That behind-the-scenes work has not gone unnoticed. Tight end Evan Engram, a new arrival with Pro Bowl pedigree, highlighted Nix’s precision in early practices.

"[His] attention to detail, his focus, his drive to get one percent better every day and his camaraderie with his teammates [stand out]," Engram said Friday.

"He's not afraid to speak up, he's not afraid to challenge you and he challenges himself at the highest level. That gives some ground to challenge others. I'm very impressed with him, [I'm] very blessed to be a part of his team and be his teammate. The sky's the limit with that type of mentality. [With] the way he works, the talent will take care of itself," he added.

Nix’s breakout rookie year didn’t just energize the franchise; it earned him a spot on the NFL Top 100 list, voted by fellow players. He landed at No. 64.

He finished last season as one of just five rookie quarterbacks in league history to top both 3,500 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, a group that includes Justin Herbert and Peyton Manning.

Denver’s offense is retooling around Bo Nix’s growth. The addition of veteran running back J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey adds a fresh dimension to the backfield. Engram brings a versatile threat at tight end, while the core receiving group returns with improved chemistry.

