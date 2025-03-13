“It’ll be fun seeing him again” - Jimmy Garoppolo makes feelings clear on Davante Adams reunion after WR’s $46,000,000 LA move

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is excited to be teammates with Davante Adams again. Adams signed with the Rams on a two-year, $46 million contract as a free agent on Sunday.

Ad

In an interview for the Rams’ YouTube channel on Wednesday, Garoppolo discussed his re-signing and shared his thoughts on being in the same locker room with Adams again.

"Pumped, man," Garoppolo said. "Haven't seen him in a while. Talented receiver. It’ll be fun seeing him again, just getting back on the same page. I’ve seen what he can do before." (1:16)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In 2023, Adams had been with the Raiders for a year when Garoppolo was the chosen starting quarterback for former head coach Josh McDaniels and former general manager Dave Ziegler. They shipped out Derek Carr, Adams' former college teammate, and a reason why Adams wanted to play for the Raiders instead of staying with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

By the end of Week 8, the Raiders were 3-5 and both McDaniels and Ziegler were fired. The Raiders then made a change at starting quarterback, going with rookie Aidan O'Connell. Garoppolo was leading the league in interceptions at the time of his benching.

Ad

It was later revealed on Netflix's documentary series "Receiver" that Adams approved the decision for the benching.

"Well my opinion on that, was I signed off on that," Adams said. "And that's just the reality of it. You know, I love Jimmy and he's a great guy, but something had to happen in order for us to have a chance down the stretch and in order for me to remain a Raider, in all honesty."

Ad

Adams stuck around despite trade rumors during the 2023 trade deadline and was subsequently dealt the following trade deadline to the New York Jets.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams take different paths to Los Angeles Rams

It has been less than two years since the benching, but it has been a humbling experience for both players. Garoppolo is now entering his second year, backing up starter Matthew Stafford.

Ad

Meanwhile, Adams' time in New York was short-lived. While he reignited the connection with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they could not find team success.

Head coach Robert Salah, general manager Joe Douglas, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and interim offensive coordinator Todd Downing were all let go in a massive overhaul. Rodgers and Adams were released as well, opening the door for Adams to join his third team in just six months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.