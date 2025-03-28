“It'll make the entire line better” - Titans GM Mike Borgonzi gets candid on J.C. Latham’s changed position

The Tennessee Titans are preparing to make some major changes to their offensive line in 2025. Last season's starting left tackle, J.C. Latham, will make the jump to right tackle after starting all of last season protecting the quarterback's blindside.

Latham was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. New Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi spoke to the media at Miami's Pro Day on Monday. He discussed the decision to have Latham move to right tackle, the position he played in college.

"He played (right tackle) in college, and I think a lot of people saw him as a right tackle (coming out)," Borgonzi said. "Certainly, he played left tackle last year, but I think it will be good for him to move back to the right, and it'll make the entire line better, I think."

The move is one of several that Tennessee has made to bolster its offensive line ahead. The team signed Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and Lions guard Kevin Zeitler this offseason.

The Titans also signed veteran Blake Hance, who has experience playing every position on the offensive line except center. They are hoping that a reshuffling of the offensive line will help whoever is playing signal-caller for the team next season stay upright against opposing NFL defensive pass rush units.

Who will the Tennessee offensive line be blocking for in 2025?

The question remains: Who will play QB for the Titans in 2025? Will Levis is the starting signal-caller. The team drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft; however, his performance has been underwhelming. With the first overall selection in April, Tennessee has the option of drafting a new QB to lead the franchise.

Borgonzi was at the Miami Pro Day, where top QB prospect Cam Ward played his collegiate football. Ward is considered by many as the best QB in the 2025 crop. With news circulating that the Titans took Ward out to dinner ahead of the draft, as well as the team having a presence at his pro day, it's looking more and more like Tennessee is prepared to select him.

If the Titans take Ward, he'll come into a healthy situation with a revamped offensive line in 2025.

