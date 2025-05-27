"It'll be a waste of time" - Aaron Rodgers triggers Nick Wright’s concerns about Steelers’ offense lacking 'real' QB

The story of Aaron Rodgers possibly joining the Pittsburgh Steelers still has the entire NFL world talking. However, with every passing week, the chances of the four-time NFL MVP joining the Steelers look very thin.

The way the veteran has been stalling his next move has angered a lot of fans and experts. Recently, sportscaster Nick Wright made his feelings known about Rodgers. The Steelers are set to host their first OTA on Wednesday, and it looks like they will go ahead with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback.

Wright believes this move might cause problems within Pittsburgh's offensive team as they might all be preparing to catch for Rodgers and could struggle to adapt with Rudolph. While speaking on the "First Things First" YouTube channel, Wright said:

"The Steelers have OTAs tomorrow. Is anything positive gonna come of that from the offensive side of the ball? If you're a Pittsburgh Steeler, are you really trying to get on the same page with Mason Rudolph? Does timing matter?"

He added:

"Is anyone on the Steelers' offense going to be able to think as if this is important? How could they? What do the coaches do? Be like, 'Well, Mason's our quarterback.' How do they message it? Do they lie to him? Do they say, 'Okay, we all know our real quarterback's not here.' How do they do it? It's a waste of time."

Check out the video below:

Aaron Rodgers' former teammate believes he's worth the wait

While the stalling from Aaron Rodgers might frustrate Steelers fans and experts, his former Green Bay Packers teammate James Jones made a bold statement. The former wideout believes that Rodgers is worth the wait.

"That quarterback room, the way they're looking right now, it's not five carat," Jones said. "So I don't know what carat they are, but obviously, when Aaron Rodgers walks in that building, the Steelers are a better football team. So, he is absolutely worth the wait."

Check out the wait below:

Anything can happen in the world of the NFL, and we all know that Aaron Rodgers seemingly loves making headlines. So, some fans might not be surprised if the veteran QB makes a last-minute entrance.

