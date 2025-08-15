"It makes me mad": Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia lashes out at Miss USA leaders for 'ruining' decades of legacy for young women

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, has reacted to the Miss USA organization's leadership. On Wednesday, Greenwood Productions president Kim Greenwood stepped down from her position as the director of the Miss Universe Organization.She shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram and called it the “most difficult decision” of her professional life.&quot;The current environment within the organization, marked by instability, a lack of meaningful leadership, and behaviors that do not reflect my core values, has made it impossible for me to coexist in good conscience,&quot; she wrote.Tavia Hunt reshared the post on her Instagram story and, in the caption, shared her disappointment with the organization.“What’s happened to the @missusa Organization because of terrible leadership is an absolute tragedy. It makes me mad and sad how far it has fallen. It was such an incredible experience for me and for so many in the distant past, but the past two directors have been an embarrassment and have literally ruined what was an incredible platform and opportunity for young women,&quot; she wrote.Tavia Hunt's IG story/@taviahuntTavia Hunt was into pageantry during her teenage days. She was the Miss Missouri Teen USA and also won Miss Kansas USA. She is known for her notable work for women and is the director of the Chiefs Women’s Organization.Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, shares excitement for the upcoming seasonThe Chiefs had narrowly missed out on winning their third straight Super Bowl earlier this year. With the new season around the corner, they are hoping for a change of fortunes to lift the trophy once again. Last week, the team started their preseason outings.Tavia Hunt cheered for her team and shared a few pictures in an Instagram post last week.&quot;A new season, a fresh start—trusting the One who writes the playbook of our lives.&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe attended the preseason game with her husband, Clark Hunt, and daughters Gracie and Ava. Tavia Hunt wore a red dress twinning with her elder daughter, while the Clark opted for a pink blazer, white shirt and gray pants. Ava donned a white short dress.The Chiefs started the preseason against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 9, losing 20-17. This week, they will face the Seattle Seahawks and then the Chicago Bears on August 23.