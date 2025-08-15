"It makes no sense": Mike Florio questions NFL suspending Jordan Addison while only penalizing Rashee Rice

  • home icon
By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 15, 2025 13:01 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
Mike Florio questions NFL suspending Jordan Addison while only penalizing Rashee Rice - Source: Imagn

NFL insider Mike Florio has taken aim at the NFL after Rashee Rice's looming suspension was delayed.

The NFL suspended Jordan Addison for three games after he resolved a DUI citation by pleading guilty on July 17 to a lesser misdemeanor charge, with no jail time.

The same day, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies arising from a street racing crash that was caught on video, and that caused multiple injuries. He’ll serve 30 days and spend five years on probation.

Despite the two receivers pleading guilty on the same day, the NFL announced Rice's hearing won't happen until Sept. 30, meaning the receiver can play the first month of the season for the Chiefs.

After it was announced that Rice likely won't be suspended until after Week 5, Florio criticized the NFL, saying this only fuels the Chiefs' bias.

"It makes no sense. And it’s making some wonder whether someone wants Rice to be available for a quartet of high-profile Kansas City games to start the season," Florio wrote... Here, there’s no dispute. Rice pleaded guilty. The question is only the extent of the punishment. Why didn’t the league expedite the case?
"At a time when many think the league favors the Chiefs, situations like this will not become evidence to the contrary. If anything, it looks like the dominos have fallen in a way to ensure that Rice will be available for four, and likely five, high-profile games to be played on YouTube, CBS, NBC, Fox, and ESPN/ABC," Florio added.
Rice will instead likely be in the Chiefs' lineup for pivotal games against the Chargers, Eagles, Giants, Ravens, and Jaguars. So, having Rice in the lineup for those pivotal games helps the Chiefs get off to a good start.

NFL source admits Rashee Rice not being suspended is 'odd'

Rashee Rice not being suspended to begin the NFL season is odd, according to one NFL source.

“Maybe I’m a conspiracy theorist,” the source said to Florio, “but this is odd. You hardly ever see players get suspended in season unless they did something in season like a drug test or something.”

Rice suffered a season-ending LCL and hamstring injury in Week 4, but is expected to be healthy for Week 1.

The Chiefs open their 2025 NFL season in Brazil on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Edited by Cole Shelton
