"It makes a stressful environment": Mike Tomlin targets hotter practices with latest change in Steelers' practice sessions

All signs point to the Pittsburgh Steelers going all-in entering the 2025 NFL season. Coming off their fifth consecutive one-and-done appearance in the playoffs, Pittsburgh went in a different direction this offseason. It set its sights on Aaron Rodgers to pair with D.K. Metcalf.

After bringing in Rodgers on June 6, it was go-time for the Steelers and Mike Tomlin. Searching for their first playoff win since 2016, Tomlin ramped up offseason workouts to simulate game situations as minicamp ended.

Entering training camp, the coach moved the team's scheduled workouts from the morning to the afternoon for greater conditioning, both physically and mentally.

"Wasn't hot enough last year," Tomlin said on Friday. "To be quite honest with you, heat aids in the development of physical conditioning. It makes it a more stressful environment, and that's what we go to camp for. We go to camp to get better, and if it's a little bit more miserable late in the day, man, that's what we want."

Tomlin and Pittsburgh are looking to bounce back following a lackluster playoff appearance last season. The Steelers suffered a 28-14 loss to their division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in the wild-card round.

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers showing out during minicamp

All eyes were on Pittsburgh during minicamp following the addition of Aaron Rodgers. Everyone in the facility was focused as the team began to build rapport, entering training camp next month.

Pittsburgh worked Rodgers into Arthur Smith's offensive scheme with the likes of D.K. Metcalf, Pat Friermuth and Jaylen Warren. For a largely new-look Steelers team, maximizing reps was crucial, and Rodgers made the most of his.

The quarterback flashed improved mobility two years removed from his torn Achilles in his first season with the New York Jets. He also displayed his signature zip on the ball, much to the delight of the coaching staff and his teammates.

Expectations are elevated for Pittsburgh coming off a modest 10-7 campaign. However, it was capped off by a five-game losing streak late in the season, including the heartbreaking playoff loss.

