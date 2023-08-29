"It p*ssed Tom Brady off": Raiders HC Josh McDaniels reveals how Mike Vrabel would get on legendary QB's nerves

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history in the eyes of many fans and those he played against. Current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was teammates with Brady for eight seasons with the Patriots.

Josh McDaniels, the current head coach of Raiders, was the Patriots offensive coordinator for 11 seasons with Brady.

Recently, McDaniels appeared on 'Bussin' With The Boys' podcast and shared how Vrabel would get under the skin of Brady in Patriots' practices:

"He had such a good career as a player that carries, that he had that kind of confidence as a player, you know, I mean, there's nobody to be p*ssed off more than Brady, you know, because he would play scout team all the time and so like he would do with our defensive reps."

"And then what he [Vrabel] would do is whoever was playing like safety, you know, on the scout team, he would go in the huddle and go, Get out of here, and he would throw the guy out of the huddle and then he would play safety. And of course he would never do what the card said to do, which p*ssed Brady off to no end. You know what I mean?"

McDaniels added:

"It's like, Well, he's not going to do that, Mike. And then he would go cry, you know, like, how do you like, Oh, yeah, Those two had legendary battles going back and forth and all the rest of it. But Mike was always the agitator, you know what I mean? That was part of his shtick."

In their time together in New England, Tom Brady and Vrabel won three Super Bowls and made six playoff appearances. The former three-time MVP and former All-Pro linebacker joined the Patriots ahead of the 2001 season.

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels reunited in Las Vegas

In February, Brady joined the Raiders as a minority owner as he got back together with McDaniels in Las Vegas.

Recently, the NFL legend appeared in the team's final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady was seen advising the Raiders quarterback and ex-Patriots teammate Jimmy Garoppolo before taking the field. The advice was straight to the point. He said:

"Go ruin their (the Dallas Cowboys') night."

Garoppolo started two games in place of Brady in the 2016 season for New England when he was suspended by the league for his role in Deflategate.

We'll see how the Raiders fare this season as they have to improve upon their 6-11 record from last season. Tom Brady will be watching from the box and not on the field for the first time in over two decades.

