"It is pretty difficult " - Jerry Jeudy gets real about dealing with Browns’ messy QB situation as undisputed No. 1 WR

Cleveland Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy has been practicing with four different quarterbacks this offseason. The Browns have been sharing quarterback reps with rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, who are competing with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
Although Jeudy has established himself as Cleveland's undisputed No.1 WR, he has found it challenging to adapt to playing with four different quarterbacks.
"It is pretty difficult because you want to always build that relationship with a quarterback and have that consistency throughout the years," Jeudy said on Tuesday, via ESPN.
"But as a receiver going through that, you just got to keep working and you got to learn how to adjust no matter what. Some situations ain't going to go as planned, so you just got to figure out how to just keep going and stay on the right path."
The Browns will eventually decide on their starting quarterback soon. However, Jeudy is hoping to build chemistry with the QB1 before the 2025 season starts.
The Cleveland rookies will report to Berea headquarters on July 18 for training camp, while the veterans will join them on July 22.
Browns QB Joe Flacco heaps praise on Jerry Jeudy ahead of 2025 NFL season
Jerry Jeudy is expected to play a critical role in the Browns' offense next season. Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco praised the receiver's abilities after practicing with him this offseason.
"He's exciting," Flacco said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "I mean, he's got speed, he's got route running ability, and you can see the look in his eyes. You know he wants to be good and he wants to do it the right way, so it's exciting to be around him."
The Denver Broncos took Jeudy at No. 15 pick in 2020. He played four years with them before he was traded to the Browns in 2024.
In his first year in Cleveland, Jeudy recorded a career-high of 1,229 yards with four touchdowns on 90 receptions. It will be interesting to see he can improve on those numbers in the 2025 season.
