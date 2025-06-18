"It’s the 54-man roster trick": Mike Florio breaks down Browns QB loophole at Joe Flacco’s cost to keep depth chart intact

While some teams are looking for a good shot caller to add to their roster, the Cleveland Browns have a completely different problem. The team has too many quarterbacks.

Four out of the 53 players on their roster are QBs, and the Browns have stated that they have no intention of releasing any of the four.

The Browns have taken Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to the OTAs. If the team intends to keep all four players, they'll have to take some spots away from other positions on the roster.

NFL insider Mike Florio provided a loophole to help Cleveland keep their players. It's the classic "54-man roster trick."

"If the Browns don’t get an acceptable offer for Pickett before it’s time to cut the roster from 90 to 53, one potential short-term approach could be to cut Flacco, sign him to the practice squad, and bring him up to the active roster every week," Florio said on Tuesday, according to NBC Sports.

"It’s the 54-man roster trick, where a vested veteran who doesn’t have to pass through waivers (until the trade deadline) plays along with the approach."

NFL veteran Joe Flacco takes a shot at the Browns rookies after the OTAs

Joe Flacco is preparing for his second season with the Browns. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the team.

While speaking to the media after last Wednesday's OTAs, Flacco opened up about how the rookies are struggling to keep up with the team:

"When it got easier in like 2011, I think everybody that was playing at that point had been grouped two days at some point in their life," Flacco said. "Guys that are coming into the NFL now have never done it.

"We're out here for an hour and 15 minutes, and guys think it's hard. You know, like, our OTAs were like over two hours."

It'll be interesting to see if Flacco starts any games for the Browns in the upcoming NFL season.

