"It's alarming": Ex-Packers champ raises doubts at Russell Wilson's Pittsburgh Steelers after Browns loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-3 after losing 24-19 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. NFL star James Jones feels the defeat in Ohio is “alarming.”

Pointing out the Steelers' performance in heavy snow, Jones spoke on "The Facility" talk show, pointing out the issues with their offense:

“Everything we already knew the Steelers aren’t good at showed up,” Jones said. "You’re taking the football out of the quarterback’s hands and not scoring enough to support the defense. Last night, they struggled to score.”

Furthermore, pointing fingers at the ongoing protection issues for veteran QB Russell Wilson, Jones warned about the challenges that lie ahead.

“If you get into the playoffs, it’s gonna be a lot of good pass rush. They cannot protect the quarterback, and that showed up again last night.”

As per Jones, the loss to the Browns was disappointing because the Pittsburgh Steelers have been performing well recently, which includes their 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

“You’re on a four-game winning streak, and then you lay an egg in a must-win game,” he said. “It’s alarming because of how it happened and when it happened.”

In the present scenario, every upcoming game could make or break their postseason hopes.

Pittsburgh Steelers' AFC top spot took a hit after loss to the Cleveland Browns

After losing to the Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers' hopes of winning a division title are still intact. However, securing the top spot in the AFC has become certainly elusive.

Currently, the Steelers have a slim half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens, who are standing second in the AFC North with 7-4. That said, the upcoming Week 16 game against the Ravens is important and is going to be a division-deciding clash.

For Pittsburgh, the loss to the Browns also affects their position in the broader playoff race. They are currently at No. 3 seed behind the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) and Buffalo Bills (9-2). So, it will require both the Chiefs and Bills to stumble for the Steelers to clinch home-field advantage and a first-round bye now.

Moreover, the upcoming classes include important games against elite AFC opponents--Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day and divisional ones against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.

