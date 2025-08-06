  • home icon
  "It's always the Colts" - NFL fans react as benches clear in wild fight breaks at Ravens-Colts joint practice

"It’s always the Colts" - NFL fans react as benches clear in wild fight breaks at Ravens-Colts joint practice

By Arnold
Modified Aug 06, 2025 17:30 GMT
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp - Source: Getty
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp - Source: Getty

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts had a joint practice session on Tuesday that got heated following a brawl between players on both teams. The fight also led to both benches clearing to join the skirmish with punches being thrown.

When fans caught a glimpse of the fight between the Ravens and Colts during their practice session, they had some interesting reactions. Some slammed the Colts.

"It’s always the colts," one tweeted.

"Poverty colts," another added.
"Yup...it's football season," a third commented.

A few others pointed out that fights tend to break out during training camp.

"There’s always fights at these things," one wrote.
This happens all the time during training camp," another tweeted.
"Eh, that happens all the time at mixed (team) practices," a user added.

According to reports, the fight began when Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin and the Colts running back Tyler Goodson began shoving each other after they ran down the field to cover and block a punt return, respectively. Martin reportedly pushed late to which Goodson responded, which led to Baltimore cornerback Nate Wiggins interjecting.

Per reports, Wiggins darted off the sideline and began unleashing uppercuts on Goodson's facemask. It didn't take long before both sidelines cleared to create a scuffle on the field.

Things eventually settled down between both teams after the joint practice fight and training resumed.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh speaks on fight with Colts amid joint practice session

NFL: Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh - Source: Imagn

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh opened up on the joint practice fight with the Colts later on Tuesday.

"We want to play it like it's a game, so here's an opportunity to handle those situations like you're going to handle them in a game, and we did 99% of the time, but we didn't on that play." Harbaugh said.

The Colts and Ravens will play each other in a preseason game on Thursday, which should make more an interesting contest.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

