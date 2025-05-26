"It’s a bad look": 3x Super Bowl champ rips Bengals over stalled Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart contracts

The front office of the Cincinnati Bengals has once again come under fire in recent weeks over their treatment of two star defensive players. Despite needing to drastically improve on the defensive side of the ball this offseason after a terrible 2024 campaign, the Bengals have decided against signing DE Trey Hendrickson to an extension and DE Shemar Stewart to a rookie contract.

Hendrickson has proved over the past few seasons that he is one of the best defensive players in the National Football League and led the entire league in sacks last year with 17.5. Meanwhile, the Bengals used their first round, No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Stewart.

However, the Bengals have been unwilling to sign either individual over the past few weeks and months. As a result, on the popular 'Breakfast Ball' show on Monday, NFL analyst Craig Carton questioned what the Bengals are trying to accomplish with these situations and made clear that it is not a great look on the organization.

"Of course, it's a bad look for the Bengals. One. Trey Hendrickson, your best defensive player is not signed. You guys are at an impasse with his contract. Now, your number one overall pick, it was a 17th overall pick, but your first round draft choice, you can't come to an agreement on a contract that is completely slotted because of what, the language you want to get over on the player. It's just a bad look for the Bengals and how they do business." Carton said.

Why is Cincinnati not paying Hendrickson or Stewart?

It is unclear why the Bengals are not paying two extremely talented players who can help their defensive unit. In 2024, the Bengals averaged 25.5 points against per game, a value that was tied for No. 25 overall in the NFL.

However, history has shown that the Bengals will wait until the last possible minute before signing or extending some of their best players. WR Ja'Marr Chase and WR Tee Higgins were eligible to sign extensions with the franchise for the past few years, however, the front office waited until this offseason before extending two of the best WR's in the entire league.

The club even franchise tagged Higgins multiple seasons in a row because the two parties could not agree to a deal, something extremely uncommon for a player of his caliber. As a result, although the news of Hendrickson and Stewart being unhappy about their contracts is notable and will remain one to watch this offseason, it is not at all surprising to see that the Bengals are unwilling to pay what their best players deserve.

