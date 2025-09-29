"It’s over for Baltimore": Ex-Packers QB serves reality check after Lamar Jackson's hamstring injury vs. Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in his team's 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 on Sunday. Jackson exited in the third quarter and did not return.

Following Jackson's injury, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert issued a reality check for the Ravens, who were down 30-13 at the time.

"It’s over for Baltimore," Benkert said.

Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkert It’s over for Baltimore

Against Kansas City, Jackson competed 14 of 20 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown and one interception before he left the field.

The Ravens eventually brought on Cooper Rush to replace Jackson. Baltimore managed to score with Rush on a long touchdown from Justice Hill. However, Kansas City went on to comfortably win the game as Baltimore suffered its third loss of the season.

It's unclear whether Benkert meant that Baltimore might only lose its game against the Chiefs or if he suggested that the Ravens might have a deeper problem with Jackson's injury.

Nonetheless, with a 1-3 start, the Ravens will need to step up in the coming weeks if they plan to make the playoffs.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh offers update on Lamar Jackson after loss against Chiefs

NFL: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - Source: Imagn

Amid the concerns around Lamar Jackson's hamstring injury, Ravens coach John Harbaugh offered an update on the two-time MVP quarterback and a few other of his players who suffered injuries against the Chiefs.

"I don't have any updates on the seriousness of injuries right now," Harbaugh said. "There's nothing that looks like it's (going to be) season-ending, by any stretch, for anybody, but we'll have to look at those injuries tomorrow and see where we're at going forward."

The Ravens will hope that Jackson's injury isn't too serious. The quarterback has established himself as one of the best players in the league over the past few seasons.

The Ravens will face the Houston Texans in Week 5 on Sunday.

