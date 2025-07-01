"It's a big change": Peyton Manning draws parallels between Aaron Rodgers' Steelers move to Tom Brady's Bucs 

Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Peyton Manning understands the combination of opportunity and acclimation involved in a dramatic switch. Manning knows what it is like to enter a new locker room late in a Hall of Fame career

Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday, the two-time Super Bowl champion described the energizing effect a new environment can have on a veteran quarterback.

"Look, there's no substitute for experience and what Aaron can do to help these receivers. And you wouldn't think that would take a lot of time for them to kind of get on the same page, just because Aaron's played with so many guys and kind of knows how to make those adjustments," Manning said (Timestamp: 20:20).

"It's a big change. ... I know Tom just talked about going down to Tampa, and that was exciting. It was kind of new, going to a new school. And I felt that way when I went to Denver. So it could be kind of invigorating for a quarterback," he said.

Manning, who wrapped up his career by leading the Denver Broncos to a title, believes Aaron Rodgers could experience something similar in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers arrives in Pittsburgh after a turbulent stretch with the New York Jets. Last season, he struggled to regain form following an Achilles injury that wiped out most of his debut campaign in New York.

Despite throwing 28 touchdowns, he posted the lowest passer rating of his career in a full season.

Peyton Manning sets balanced expectations for Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Peyton Manning pointed out Tom Brady's stay in Tampa Bay as an example of how a mid-career switch can pay off. Brady notoriously won a Super Bowl in his initial year with the Buccaneers.

Manning noted, though, that a new beginning doesn't equate to automatic success without depth from roster to roster.

He noted that Aaron Rodgers will still need the Steelers’ defense to maintain the standard that’s defined the franchise for decades. Pittsburgh ranked among the AFC’s stingiest units last year, allowing just 20.4 points per game.

While comparisons to Brady have become inevitable whenever a star quarterback changes teams in his 40s, not everyone sees them as fair. Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman pushed back against equating Rodgers’ situation to Brady’s final chapters in "The Herd" podcast on Thursday last week.

Brady's latter career set a high benchmark. In 2020, he was the head of the league's most efficient postseason offense en route to a championship. Even in his approach to his mid-40s, Brady still registered big numbers, such as a league-high 5,316 passing yards in 2021. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, has questions about whether injuries and age will curb his influence.

