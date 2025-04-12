“It’s a business”: Ex-Lions QB makes feelings clear on Tennessee’s decision for Nico Iamaleava’s $4,000,000 holdout

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky expressed discomfort over Tennessee parting ways with Nico Iamaleava following a standoff over NIL money.

Orlovsky shared his thoughts on Friday, retweeting Pete Thamel's report that the Volunteers were moving on from Iamaleava. This was after the QB missed meetings and practice amid attempts to renegotiate his NIL deal.

"I get it. It's a different world. It's a business. Still feels weird," Orlovsky tweeted.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel informed the team about parting ways with Iamaleava during a team meeting on Saturday. This is the same day as the Vols' Orange & White spring game. The decisive move came after Iamaleava skipped practice and meetings on Friday while his representatives reportedly sought to increase his NIL compensation.

Nico Iamaleava from record deal to broken relationship

When Nico Iamaleava signed with Tennessee in 2023, his reported $8 million deal over four years was the richest in college football.

However, the market has changed dramatically since. Recent QB transfers like Carson Beck to Miami and Darian Mensah to Duke reportedly commanded $4 million annually. This is nearly double what Iamaleava was set to receive in 2025. According to ESPN, his representatives asked the Volunteers to increase his deal to the $4 million range before the winter portal closed in January, but the school refused.

"We weren't going to flinch this time either," a source said on Saturday.

Sources revealed that Tennessee was aware Iamaleava's representatives reached out to Oregon before spring practice started, although the Ducks showed no interest. The situation escalated when Iamaleava skipped Friday's practice, which sources described as "the tipping point" in the relationship.

The redshirt sophomore finished his first season as a starter with solid numbers, throwing for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.8% of his passes. He led the Volunteers to a 10-3 record and College Football Playoff appearance, although ranked 10th in the SEC in passing yards per game.

The fallout creates complications for both parties. Iamaleava submitted paperwork to enter the transfer portal, which opens on Wednesday. SEC rules prevent him from transferring to another conference school and maintaining immediate eligibility. Meanwhile, Tennessee is left with just two scholarship QBs, redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and true freshman George MacIntyre — neither with starting experience.

The Vols' collective has reportedly begun reaching out to potential replacements. According to ESPN, one QB already received more money from his current school after Tennessee's collective contacted third parties connected to him.

