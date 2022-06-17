"It's not your business" - Former NFL player believes there will be no trouble in Browns locker room despite presence of Deshaun Watson 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's legal troubles continue to mount. Two more massage therapists filed lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against the former Houston Texans star this week. Watson now faces 26 lawsuits but continues to be unwilling to settle these lawsuits.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball “I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel” - NFL analyst calls 2023 into question after latest Deshaun Watson accusations dlvr.it/SSLDVT “I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel” - NFL analyst calls 2023 into question after latest Deshaun Watson accusations dlvr.it/SSLDVT

With the league yet to officially suspend him, the quarterback is preparing for the upcoming season with his Browns teammates in Ohio. Many have claimed that Deshaun Watson's presence in the locker room will be disruptive for the rest of the team as they prepare for the 2022 NFL season.

However, retired star Keyshawn Johnson believes that shouldn't be the case. On ESPN radio, the former wide receiver said:

"You're going to always have a difference of opinions in a locker room. You got 53 guys, plus coaches, plus practice squad guys. You probably got, I don't know, 70 guys in that locker room, training staff, the whole deal. Everybody's going to have a different opinion."

Johnson added:

"But for the most part, people are going to mind their own business and wish the best for their teammates. That's just the reality of it. Because it's not your business."

He continued:

"You don't know enough about it. You don't dive into it. You mind your own business. You try to play football, take care of your family, and wish the best. Had Deshaun been charged criminally and been in the locker room still, that becomes problematic at that point because we all have mothers and sisters, daughters and things of that nature."

Deshaun Watson's impending suspension gives Jacoby Brissett a chance to prove himself

Deshaun Watson is likely to be suspended for most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season. Additionally, the Browns' former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is adamant about leaving the team before the start of the new campaign.

That leaves Cleveland with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the only viable starting option for the upcoming season.

BROWNS OR DIE 💀 @BrownsorDie



He is also our backup.



#Browns x #NFL



Jacoby Brissett has the same rating as Baker Mayfield over his career. He also has no locker room issues with the @Browns . He’s not a downgrade from Baker. If anything he is slightly an upgrade because of his size.He is also our backup. Jacoby Brissett has the same rating as Baker Mayfield over his career. He also has no locker room issues with the @Browns. He’s not a downgrade from Baker. If anything he is slightly an upgrade because of his size.He is also our backup.#Browns x #NFL https://t.co/ri2XgyGJRd

Brissett has been a serviceable starter his entire career. The quarterback has started 37 games in six seasons, with 30 of those coming for the Indianapolis Colts. The dual-threat signal-caller started five games last season for the Miami Dolphins and finished with a 2-3 record.

Brissett may not be the most glamorous option, but he can certainly hold his own and help the Browns win a few games. Cleveland is in its championship window and will look to use Brissett's dual-threat ability as well as they can this upcoming season.

