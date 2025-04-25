"It's all a character test" - Cowboys legend Dez Bryant sends message to Shedeur Sanders after QB's draft slide

Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant sent a positive message to Shedeur Sanders after he wasn't selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Entering the college season, Sanders was in the running to be the first pick. Yet, he ended up not going in the first round and is one of the best available players remaining in the draft.
After Sanders wasn't picked in the first round, Bryant took to X to share some positive messages to the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback.
"It's all a character test Shedeur Sanders, this moment is either going to make you or break you. How you choose to move forward will determine how great you are," Bryant wrote.
It's a nice message from Bryant as sliding down the draft isn't easy, especially when Sanders had hopes of being a first-round pick.
Sanders helped turn around the Colorado Buffaloes' last season as he led them to a bowl game. He went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.
Bryant, meanwhile, was in the NFL from 2010 until 2020 and was a star receiver for the Cowboys from 2010 until 2017. He was a three-time Pro Bowler.
Shedeur Sanders opens up on not being selected in the first round
Shedeur Sanders says not being picked in the first round has added fuel to the fire.
After not being picked, Sanders spoke to his draft party and said this wasn't what he expected. However, he says this adds fuel to the fire as he has a chip on his shoulder.
“We all didn’t expect this, of course,” Sanders said, via NBC Sports. “But I feel like with God, anything’s possible. Everything’s possible. I don’t feel like this happened, you know, for no reason. All this is is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances we all know this shouldn’t have happened. But we understand, we’re onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We’re gonna be happy regardless.”
After not being picked, ESPN lists Sanders as the ninth-best player available heading into Round 2. The second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft will take place on Friday, April 25.
