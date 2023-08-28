‘It’s so crazy’: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett breaks silence on grim Oklahoma bomb threats 

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett opened up about the Oklahoma situation. Bomb threats have been levied at schools in Oklahoma, which is a scary and rather unprecedented situation.

Expand Tweet

Lockett said on X, formerly known as Twitter, how he felt about the frightening situation:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Man, it's so crazy what's going on in Oklahoma right now."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Union Public Schools received bomb threats with almost all locations named. THe threats weren't specific, but they did mention a lot of areas that were in danger.

The bomb threat was levied at every single Oklahoma school, college, airport, store, bus station, mall, highway, courthouse, police station and city hall according to Union Public Schools.

UPS is working with the Tulsa Police Department, the Broken Arrow Police Department and other agencies to try and locate any bombs that may pass through the mail system.

The schools are still planning to operate at their normal schedules but they will have advanced security. The entire situation is very upsetting, and Tyler Lockett would like to see it resolved quickly and safely.

Tyler Lockett gearing up for key regular season

The Seahawks made the bold decision to cut ties with Russell Wilson before last season. He had expressed his desire for a trade and the team decided to go through with it.

That turned out to be one of the best trades in NFL history for them. They got a haul for a player who looked like a shell of himself for the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks began what was supposed to be a rebuild, but they made the playoffs.

This season will be key for Tyler Lockett and company. The wide receiver is now part of a deep trio of pass catchers that should propel the Seahawks back into the postseason.

Tyler Lockett is ready for the season

Either way, it's key for them to continue building on the success they found last year, especially since they just signed Geno Smith for three more seasons.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #8) Can you identify the last non-kicker to drop-kick for an extra point in an NFL game? (#7 Ans - Julio Jones) Brett Favre Doug Flutie Joe Montana John Elway 111 votes