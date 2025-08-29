"It's crazy": Steelers rookie Will Howard gets honest about training with Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Will Howard was amazed by all the things he learned from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers during training camp. Rodgers, who revealed this would be his last season in the league, will try to lead the Steelers, the team he won his only Super Bowl against, to the promised land. Behind him, Howard, the No. 185 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, is soaking up as much knowledge as he can from one of the most talented quarterbacks the league has seen.During a conversation on Friday's edition of &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; the former Ohio State Buckeyes playmaker raved about Rodgers' mentality, which is something that not many people get to see regularly. &quot;The biggest thing about Aaron that I have been amazed by- and I feel like when you talk about Aaron Rodgers, everybody talks about the arm strength and the arm talent and the ability that he has physically,&quot; Howard said. &quot;But nobody talks about what he's capable of doing up here. His mental capacity for the game the things that he's thinking about every single play, like just watching his process is crazy.&quot;Will Howard lauded Rodgers' preparations and all the stuff he works on to deliver, revealing that the 41-year-old is always willing to help him improve. “He's taught me a ton and he's been super super open,” Howard added. “Even if he has a bad play at practice where he might be pissed off, if I ask him, 'Hey what was your thought process there?' He'll come over to me, no matter how pissed off he is, and he'll tell me.”Aaron Rodgers will start his tenure with the Steelers against his most recent team, the New York Jets, on Sunday Sept. 7, but Howard won't be available as backup after sustaining an injury. Will Howard placed on IR list after preseason injuryAmid a strong training camp performance, Will Howard suffered an injury that put an end to a notable first camp. The 23-year-old sustained a hand injury thaat forced the team to place him on the injured reserve list.This means he'll miss at least the first four games of the season, but Howard isn't losing sleep over it. He's aware that this season was one to learn from one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and he'll do exactly that while rooting for his team and his veteran.