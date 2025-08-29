  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "It's crazy": Steelers rookie Will Howard gets honest about training with Aaron Rodgers

"It's crazy": Steelers rookie Will Howard gets honest about training with Aaron Rodgers

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 29, 2025 19:14 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
"It's crazy": Steelers rookie Will Howard gets honest about training with Aaron Rodgers (Credit: GETTY)

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Will Howard was amazed by all the things he learned from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers during training camp. Rodgers, who revealed this would be his last season in the league, will try to lead the Steelers, the team he won his only Super Bowl against, to the promised land.

Ad

Behind him, Howard, the No. 185 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, is soaking up as much knowledge as he can from one of the most talented quarterbacks the league has seen.

During a conversation on Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," the former Ohio State Buckeyes playmaker raved about Rodgers' mentality, which is something that not many people get to see regularly.

"The biggest thing about Aaron that I have been amazed by- and I feel like when you talk about Aaron Rodgers, everybody talks about the arm strength and the arm talent and the ability that he has physically," Howard said. "But nobody talks about what he's capable of doing up here. His mental capacity for the game the things that he's thinking about every single play, like just watching his process is crazy."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will Howard lauded Rodgers' preparations and all the stuff he works on to deliver, revealing that the 41-year-old is always willing to help him improve.

“He's taught me a ton and he's been super super open,” Howard added. “Even if he has a bad play at practice where he might be pissed off, if I ask him, 'Hey what was your thought process there?' He'll come over to me, no matter how pissed off he is, and he'll tell me.”
Ad
Ad

Aaron Rodgers will start his tenure with the Steelers against his most recent team, the New York Jets, on Sunday Sept. 7, but Howard won't be available as backup after sustaining an injury.

Will Howard placed on IR list after preseason injury

Amid a strong training camp performance, Will Howard suffered an injury that put an end to a notable first camp. The 23-year-old sustained a hand injury thaat forced the team to place him on the injured reserve list.

This means he'll miss at least the first four games of the season, but Howard isn't losing sleep over it. He's aware that this season was one to learn from one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and he'll do exactly that while rooting for his team and his veteran.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications