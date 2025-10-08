“It’s my creed to those fans”: Odell Beckham Jr. teases return to former NFC team amid accepting 6-game PED suspension

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently not attached to any team, but he already faces a difficult return to the NFL. The wide receiver accepted a six-game suspension from the NFL after violating the league's policy on PEDs.

His career is in a downward spiral. He won Super Bowl LI with the Los Angeles Rams, but tore his ACL midway through the game. He did not play in 2022 to focus on his recovery, and later stints with the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins have not been fruitful.

In a recent appearance on The Pivod podcast, Odell teased a return to the Rams. He talked about possible destinations to resume his career, listing teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs. But his loyalty to Los Angeles was also made clear:

"I don't know if this is a pitch. I'm just, like... I look at the Los Angeles Rams. I look at the Steelers, I know it was Calvin Austin [III], right? Something was happening. The Chiefs, and you definitely gotta see me back in that blue thing before I get outta here. It's my creed to those fans."

He had a short time with Sean McVay's team. In 2021, he started the season with the Cleveland Browns, but was traded before the deadline. He had 305 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season, but shone in the playoffs, with 288 more yards and two extra touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Jr's numbers fell heavily after ACL injury

Since his 2021 injury, the star wide receiver is far from his usual level. He did not play in 2022 and, so far, has no plays in 2025.

But his stints with the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins were unsuccessful. In 2023 and 2024, he has just 610 yards and three touchdowns. He also started in just six games during the period.

The Miami Dolphins released him midseason in 2024. He did not join any contender for a Super Bowl run. With a six-game suspension looming on the horizon, Odell is unlikely to sign with any team in 2025. And his career could be in jeopardy.

