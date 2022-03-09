"The most lopsided trade I've ever seen in my life" - NFL analyst cannot believe what Seattle Seahawks got in return for Russell Wilson

Right after Aaron Rodgers signed a massive extension to remain with the Green Bay Packers, instead of jumping to the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks finalized a deal to send Russell Wilson to the Mile High City. The asking price for quarterbacks like Rodgers and Wilson has started at three first-round picks, but Seattle took a lesser package in return for their Super Bowl-winning dual-threat.

Colin Cowherd took to Twitter with a short clip explaining just how "lopsided" the trade was, with the Seahawks getting back very little as Denver receives a new franchise quarterback.

The Volume @TheVolumeSports RUSSELL WILSON TO THE BRONCOS



"This is one of the most lopsided trades I've ever seen in my life" — RUSSELL WILSON TO THE BRONCOS"This is one of the most lopsided trades I've ever seen in my life" — @ColinCowherd 🚨 RUSSELL WILSON TO THE BRONCOS 🚨"This is one of the most lopsided trades I've ever seen in my life" — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/HMd34NuKtt

"This is one of the most lopsided trades I've ever seen in my life." - Colin Cowherd via Twitter

Here is a look at what the two teams exchanged in the trade, and you can see just how right Colin Cowherd is about the Russell Wilson trade. Seattle receives quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two in the second round and one in the fifth round. Denver got Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

Seattle gets a quarterback in return, but Lock is nothing more than a backup right now. The Seahawks currently don't have a quarterback good enough to start in 2022 and compete within the NFC West. The offense gets a slight upgrade with Fant at tight end, but they have taken a few steps backwards with the trade. Cowherd posted a second clip that foreshadows some tough times ahead for the Seahawks, who have been lackluster throughout the draft since 2012. Without some of their top picks over the next two years, the future is murky for Seattle.

Update: The Washington Commanders are said to have been ready to pounce with three first-round picks for Russell Wilson, if the deal with Denver had fallen through. Seattle would have been better off going with Washington's offer.

The Volume @TheVolumeSports



— “To me, Denver home run. Total home run." @ColinCowherd on the Broncos heist of Russell Wilson “To me, Denver home run. Total home run."—@ColinCowherd on the Broncos heist of Russell Wilson https://t.co/SJKcScWYsb

"To me, Denver home run. Total home run." - Colin Cowherd via Twitter

Who replaces Russell Wilson as starter for Seahawks in 2022?

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

With Russell Wilson leaving the roster, the Seahawks are left with the newly acquired Drew Lock, journeyman Geno Smith (recently charged with a DUI), and former Indianapolis Colts rookie Jacob Eason. If Geno Smith hangs around and is eligible to play, he will likely start out with one of these three. If that ends up happening, Seattle is bound to finish last in the division.

Aaron Quinn @AaronQuinn716 Malik Willis to Seattle at 9 now? Malik Willis to Seattle at 9 now? https://t.co/lkuxSPucWU

The Seahawks now have a top-ten pick, thanks to Denver, and could either trade back to gain more draft picks or take one of the top quarterbacks at #9. Malik Willis seems like the likely option at this point. He's similar to Wilson with his skillset, but Willis might not have one of the top weapons in Seattle. Tyler Lockett is rumored to be on the block and will be gone soon if it's true. Noah Fant and DK Metcalf remain, at least.

Edited by Windy Goodloe