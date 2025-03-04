"It's very fair" - Insider gets blunt on Shedeur Sanders dropping out of top 10 amid Colorado star's tanking draft stock

There were a lot of opinions that changed during the 2025 NFL combine in terms of players' draft stock. One player may have dropped without stepping foot on the field though in Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He was considered the second quarterback off most mock draft boards and going as high as the second pick, but he could be falling right now.

NFL draft analyst Todd McShay discussed on his podcast how he heard that multiple teams that are looking to draft a quarterback in the top 10 have become puzzled by his interviews with their teams.

33rd Team writer and host of the "Locked On Cowboys" podcast Marcus Mosher posted on social media and questioned if Shedeur Sanders will be drafted within the top 10 come April.

Shedeur Sanders produced well last season with the Colorado Buffaloes as he went 353 of 477 (74.0%) for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. However, there are a few trains of thought here that Sanders just tanked his draft stock or that he knows a team is going to draft him higher than other teams he met with and he was not as focused on the meetings.

Either way, it will be interesting to see which team decides to draft Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft and what pick he is.

What does this mean for Shedeur Sanders going forward?

One thing that is not being discussed is that while multiple teams were puzzled, it was not all the teams. It could be a ploy of putting 100% into the meetings with teams he wants to draft him, rather than being happy with any of the 32 teams taking him.

One of the reasons Sanders did not throw during the 2025 NFL combine was having a performance like Ohio State quarterback Will Howard did as throwing to wide receivers with no chemistry could result in a rough-looking performance. If he has an impressive pro day at Colorado, this could all just be speculation for nothing. But it could be significant as the NFL draft approaches.

Teams needing a quarterback are still going to be interested in Sanders. There is still a lot of time to see his draft stock change before the end of April.

