“It’s not fake energy”: Maxx Crosby details what feels “different” about Pete Carroll era at Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new quarterback, a new running back, and a revamped roster. However, it appears as though the most meaningful change so far has been the addition of new head coach Pete Carroll. By all accounts, Carroll has been a positive force in the Raiders locker room and has been ensuring that his players are training in a fun environment heading into the new campaign.

Ad

With training camp and the new season quickly approaching, Raiders star defensive player Maxx Crosby revealed what he has seen from his team since the arrival of Carroll. Citing how the new head coach is genuine and has created a hard working yet positive environment, Crosby outlined how the team has a new feeling heading into the 2025 campaign.

The quotes by Crosby were published in an article on ESPN by NFL analyst Ryan McFadden on July 7. The article in full can be found using the following link.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's [Pete Carroll] true to that. It's not fake energy... And it's not just him, it's the assistant coaches, the whole building. It just feels different... Pete creates that culture where everyone knows it's hard. You're going to work your ass off, but you've got a whole group and an organization of people that all got to be on the same wavelength and go in the same direction. That's one of the hardest things you could do." Crosby said.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will Pete Carroll help the Las Vegas Raiders return to the playoffs?

The last few years in Las Vegas have been disappointing and nowhere near the level of play needed for a spot in the postseason. Since the 2017 season, the Raiders have only had a winning record once (2021 campaign), according to Pro Football Reference.

Furthermore, until recently, the club has not done a phenomenal job in the NFL Draft. Although hindsight is 20/20, the Raiders chose Tyree Wilson over both Bijan Robinson and Jalen Carter in the 2023 NFL Draft. Wilson has had a good start to his career but is nowhere near the elite Pro Bowl level's of both Robinson and Carter.

Ad

Another example comes in the 2020 NFL Draft when the Raiders used their No. 12 overall pick on a WR, yet passed on both CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson in the process.

Despite these errors, the Raiders now have a strong offense with Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and Brock Bowers. With Pete Carroll now leading the club and bringing a new positive and hardworking attitude, it appears as though Las Vegas could be primed for a big campaign in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.