“It’s going to be hard to keep you around” - Dan Campbell questions players' futures after Lions' ugly loss vs Chargers in 2025 HOF Game

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions locked horns with the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game. However, the Lions had a night to forget as they suffered a brutal 34-7 loss. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell wasn't too pleased with his players' performances and made his feelings clear after the game.

Ad

While the preseason matchup mostly featured backups, the entire game was a disaster for Detroit; the team fumbled the opening kickoff and turned over the ball five times.

This poor performance has led to Dan Campbell calling out his players to the point of questioning their futures. While speaking to the media in the post-game press conference, he acknowledged the five turnovers and said that it's going to be hard to keep people around if they can't take care of the ball:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We turned it over five times, and then we didn't get any takeaways. So that's hard just from that standpoint when you put your defense in that kind of position. You're wearing Lions gear, you've got to take care of the ball, or it's going to be hard to keep you around." [H/T: NFL.com]

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Dan Campbell expects the Detroit Lions to learn from their mistakes

While speaking in the same press conference, Dan Campbell added that he hopes his players will learn from the preseason opener loss. The HC expects his team to play better next week:

"You want to win the game. You also want to play really well, you know, and we didn't do that. So that's the frustrating part of it, but like I said, we're going to learn from it.

Ad

"We're going to be able to coach off of this tape and help some of these guys get better, and that'll serve us well. And I would expect us to play much better next week, these guys that played in this game." [H/T: NFL.com]

The Lions' next preseason encounter is against the Atlanta Falcons on August 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It'll be interesting to see if Detroit manages to come out on top in this game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.