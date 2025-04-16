"It's not going to be ideal": Insider sees Steelers’ QB depth in flux amid Aaron Rodgers’ indecision

Aaron Rodgers is holding the Pittsburgh Steelers down to the last moment as the 2025 NFL draft nears. The Steelers have struggled at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2021. Last year, they tried to fill the void by signing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but neither gave a large enough return on investment.

Ad

Now, their solution relies heavily on veteran QB Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday, Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo appeared on "93.7 The Fan," discussing when he expects Rodgers to announce his decision:

"It's probably going to be next week. They've waited this long, they've kind of painted themselves into a corner. If you're the Steelers, what are your options? Rodgers is still your best option."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fittipaldo shared concerns about their QB depth if Rodgers decides not to join them after all:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"If not, you're gonna go with Mason Rudolph, and then probably have Skylar Thompson as your backup, and a rookie as your third, maybe working towards being your backup. It's not going to be an ideal situation if [Rodgers] isn't here. I think that's why they're willing to hold on and wait for an answer from him."

Ad

After trading for DK Metcalf, the Steelers are trying to improve for 2025, but they need a decisive quarterback who knows his way around the league.

Ryan Clark criticizes Steelers' handling of Aaron Rodgers' free agency

Ryan Clark, a former Steelers safety (2006-2013), is upset about how the front office is handling Aaron Rodgers' free agency. On Tuesday, Clark, who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, said on ESPN’s "Get Up" that it "makes him sick."

Ad

"It makes me sick, to be honest. Unless Omar, the general manager, Omar Khan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has some sort of promise or some sort of lean on Aaron Rodgers believing that he is going to come back and play football, and if he does make that decision, he's going to be a Pittsburgh Steeler," Clark said. "I feel like this has been mishandled already."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Steelers made room for him by cutting Wilson and Fields. Recently, Rodgers held a throwing session with Metcalf and had a six-hour meeting with the team's management. However, no deal has been made yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.