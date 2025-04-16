"It's not going to be ideal": Insider sees Steelers’ QB depth in flux amid Aaron Rodgers’ indecision

Aaron Rodgers is holding the Pittsburgh Steelers down to the last moment as the 2025 NFL draft nears. The Steelers have struggled at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2021. Last year, they tried to fill the void by signing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but neither gave a large enough return on investment.
Now, their solution relies heavily on veteran QB Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday, Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo appeared on "93.7 The Fan," discussing when he expects Rodgers to announce his decision:
"It's probably going to be next week. They've waited this long, they've kind of painted themselves into a corner. If you're the Steelers, what are your options? Rodgers is still your best option."
Fittipaldo shared concerns about their QB depth if Rodgers decides not to join them after all:
"If not, you're gonna go with Mason Rudolph, and then probably have Skylar Thompson as your backup, and a rookie as your third, maybe working towards being your backup. It's not going to be an ideal situation if [Rodgers] isn't here. I think that's why they're willing to hold on and wait for an answer from him."
After trading for DK Metcalf, the Steelers are trying to improve for 2025, but they need a decisive quarterback who knows his way around the league.
Ryan Clark criticizes Steelers' handling of Aaron Rodgers' free agency
Ryan Clark, a former Steelers safety (2006-2013), is upset about how the front office is handling Aaron Rodgers' free agency. On Tuesday, Clark, who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, said on ESPN’s "Get Up" that it "makes him sick."
"It makes me sick, to be honest. Unless Omar, the general manager, Omar Khan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has some sort of promise or some sort of lean on Aaron Rodgers believing that he is going to come back and play football, and if he does make that decision, he's going to be a Pittsburgh Steeler," Clark said. "I feel like this has been mishandled already."
The Steelers made room for him by cutting Wilson and Fields. Recently, Rodgers held a throwing session with Metcalf and had a six-hour meeting with the team's management. However, no deal has been made yet.
