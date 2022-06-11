"It's going to be run the ball. It's going to be defense" - Former NFL star predicts how the Packers offense operates in 2022

The Green Bay Packers head into the 2022 season with questions at the wide receiver position. Most notably, who will fill the massive void left behind by the departure of Davante Adams.

Adams, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, took his talents to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will team up with a longtime friend and college teammate Derek Carr.

The gang at ESPN's Get Up tackled the topic this morning, and former NFL star Ryan Clark says the Packers may take on a different persona in 2022. He said:

"This is a team that now understands they may be morphing into something new that isn't pass happy and that's okay. Because it's about winning. We'll have a receiver group that does it by committee and will show up in the big time moments and a defense that can get stops. It's not going to be Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Rodgers this year. It's going to be run the ball. It's going to be defense and Aaron Rogers when you need him to be one of the best quarterbacks that ever lived."

With Aaron Rodgers under center, there's no doubt one of the young receivers on the team will step up, even if matching Adams' production is unattainable. There's a good chance Clark is right, and the Packers will rely more heavily on the run game.

The Packers' emphasis on the run game could lead to more open targets for the passing game

Of course, the Packers have Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon running out of the backfield and could easily adjust their game to feature these backs more often. This, in turn, would help the play-action passing game and set Rodgers up for more open looks.

Adams recently cited uncertainty about Aaron Rodgers' future as a reason to leave. The quarterback does seem to keep the team guessing with each offseason, and this year has been no different. In a recent interview, Rodgers stated that retirement is always on his mind, which fueled more media coverage.

With Rodgers back with the team, however, Green Bay will look to remain one of the top teams in the NFC, alongside the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. Although, the Minnesota Vikings could be a sleeper in the conference.

