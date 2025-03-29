A.J. Brown is already coaching the next generation, but it seems his son isn’t ready for the grind yet.

Ad

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver dropped a hilarious reel on Instagram, capturing a “training session” with Arthur Juan Brown Jr. (nicknamed Deuce). The goal was to teach him the secrets to greatness. However, it was too intense for his son.

"Hey Jr., you wanna play baseball to the big league?" A.J. said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah," Deuce responded.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

That’s when things took a turn. Brown laid out the commitment.

Ad

Trending

"That mean you gotta go to baseball school," A.J. said. "Tell mommy you gonna see her later. You gonna play baseball all your life."

Ad

Deuce was having none of it but Brown stayed in character.

"It’s alright, it’s gonna hurt," A.J. said. "It’s gonna hurt to be great. It’s okay, though, you understand? You got the ground for it. It’s your first lesson. It hurts to be great, son. She gonna be there for lunch and dinner. We homeschooling. No parties. No girls. No friends. No nothing. Just baseball. You got it? Tell mommy you’ll see her later."

Ad

His caption sealed the punchline.

“In honor of opening day. Let’s just say, he won’t be playing baseball,” A.J. wrote.

Brown’s humor resonated with fans, but it also offered a glimpse into his dedication to family. The star wideout has been with his girlfriend, Kelsey Riley, for about three years. The couple welcomed Deuce in September 2022, adding to their family, including Brown’s daughter, Jersee.

Ad

Deuce has been on the Eagles’ sidelines since he was a baby, soaking in the NFL atmosphere. However, if his dad’s video is any indication, baseball may not be in his future.

A.J. Brown’s keeps his promise to a young hero

A.J. Brown knows greatness isn’t easy. Off the field, his love for kids goes beyond tough lessons — he delivers in the biggest moments.

Ad

Just days after winning the 2025 Super Bowl, Brown kept a promise to 10-year-old Andre "Tre" Howard III, an Eagles superfan who was seriously injured in a tragic plane crash. Tre suffered a traumatic brain injury while shielding his sister from debris and needed emergency surgery.

When he woke up, he wanted to know if he had saved his sister and if he missed Philadelphia's Super Bowl matchup.

Brown, moved by Tre’s bravery, promised to visit him after the game. On Feb. 12, he made good on his word, showing up unannounced with Eagles gear, encouragement and a surprise FaceTime call from teammate Saquon Barkley.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tre, usually full of energy, was stunned into silence. His mother described feeling his heart "pounding through his chest" with excitement. Brown spent time chatting with Tre, letting him hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy and sharing stories about the championship win.

Although Tre still has a long recovery ahead, his family calls his progress a "miracle" – and Brown as more than just a player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.