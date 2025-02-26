"It's gonna be intense" - Jason Kelce braces for parenting chaos as family prepares for fourth kid

Jason Kelce has been busy post-retirement, and it is set to get even busier. The retired center’s wife Kylie is pregnant with their fourth child and Kelce expects their life to get crazier with four girls to manage.

Ad

He spoke about the topic on the latest episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast that was released Wednesday:

“By the time the next kid is here, we'll have a five-year-old, a four-year-old, a two-year-old, and a newborn. So we're in the thick of it. We're in the thick of it big time. It's gonna be crazy. I still don't know how we're gonna handle four, but it's gonna be intense."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason and Kylie Kelce are set to welcome their fourth daughter in the first half of 2025. They are parents to Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 2. Kylie was pregnant with Bennett during Super Bowl LVII when Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles played against his brother Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jason Kelce had previously implied that this pregnancy has been hard on Kylie and that this could be the last time they go through this process. On Friday, the current ESPN analyst shared these details on TNT’s ‘The Steam Room:'

Ad

“I think Kylie’s to the end of wanting to pop these things out. I think this pregnancy’s been a long one for her. This is our fourth girl. We’ll see.”

Kylie has also previously said that this would likely be the last time they have a child. She said this on the Dec. 19 episode of her ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast:

Ad

“I think it might get shut down after this one. We’re gonna have this next kid and I’m gonna be like, ‘Don’t even look at me. Just eyes at the floor. Don’t look at me.”'

Jason Kelce has been busy post-retirement

Jason Kelce has been working overtime since his retirement in 2023. In addition to being a soon-to-be father of four girls, Jason Kelce added sports talk show host to his resume.

Ad

"They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce" debuted on Jan. 4. Additionally, he appears on ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’ for halftime and postgame analysis.

He also hosts the weekly ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother Travis. They agreed to a $100 million deal with Wondery, Amazon’s podcast and publishing arm, last August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.