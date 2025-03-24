"It's a good situation" - Bill Simmons argues Shedeur Sanders could become the next big star in Cleveland after LeBron James

On Friday, popular podcaster Bill Simmons detailed his belief that Cleveland was not a bad situation for Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders. While discussing the upcoming NFL Draft on his self-named podcast, Simmons made clear that the Browns had a solid team that was simply missing solid quarterback play.

Citing the level of popularity and media attention Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had while playing in Cleveland, Simmons said that the Browns could be a strong landing spot in the NFL Draft for Sanders.

"So, if he has an inkling that he could go second, he knows in Cleveland, like, obviously LeBron was there. Like, you can become a big star in Cleveland, but I can see it. It's a good situation because their team wasn't bad last year. Like, it's not, they're not that far away from being a little more impactful, maybe if they had a decent QB." (14:00)

The Browns, who own the No. 2 pick in the draft, went 3-14 last season. It was their worst record since their 0-16 campaign in 2017. With Deshaun Watson suffering an Achilles injury, Jameis Winston started most of the second half of the season.

At this time, Shedeur Sanders is widely expected to be a top-five selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. In addition, it appears as though it will either be Sanders or Miami Hurricanes Cam Ward as the first quarterback selected this April.

NFL draft analyst compares Shedeur Sanders to QBs that have succeeded under Kevin Stefanski

Simmons' guest, NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, thinks Shedeur Sanders could be a good fit in Cleveland due to head coach Kevin Stefanski. McShay thought about the quarterbacks Stefanski has had success with, such as Case Keenum and Kirk Cousins, and likened them to Sanders. (Start at 3:49)

"It got me thinking the skill sets are the same. Not big, not mobile, not elite arms, but process quickly. That's (Stefanski's) secret sauce. ... So he's winning games with these guys who are pocket passers, don't have these traits, but they all process quickly. They're accurate passers. That's what Shedeur is."

Shedeur Sanders is an extremely accurate quarterback who was phenomenal in 2024 for the Buffaloes. He had 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, four rushing touchdowns, and an impressive completion percentage of 74.0%.

Should Sanders be drafted by Cleveland, the Browns do have various star players that could help ease his transition from college to the NFL. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku both had amazing 2024 campaigns.

Jeudy finished the season with 90 receptions for 1,229 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns as he made his first Pro Bowl. Meanwhile, Njoku finished the year with 64 receptions for 505 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

