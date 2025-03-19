“It's got a Nicolas Cage feel”: Colin Cowherd breaks down two poor choices left for ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Colin Cowherd isn't a fan of the two big options available to Aaron Rodgers in free agency. On Wednesday on his program "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," he reacted to the news that the Minnesota Vikings are no longer interested in signing Rodgers.

Minnesota reaffirmed their commitment to young quarterback JJ McCarthy after teams tried to inquire about the young signal-caller. The two remaining likely landing spots for Rodgers are the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cowherd, however, doesn't appear to be too big a fan of either of these options for the former Green Bay Packers quarterback:

“It is official the Minnesota Vikings, the best option for Aaron Rodgers. It's over. They said, 'Not interested, we're going to go with JJ McCarthy.' So now Aaron is left to the offensively tone deaf Pittsburgh Steelers who just lost their left tackle and Najee Harris and can't get the O-line right, or the New York Giants, who have been in like an 8, 9, 10-year rebuild.

That's what he's left with. It's got a Nicolas Cage feel. Big production, big personality, big revenue, but once it dips, movie studios and NFL teams are like,' Yeah you're a little quirky for us.’"

Rodgers wrapped up a two-year run with the Jets, where the organization traded for his former favorite receiving target Davante Adams in Green Bay. However, that ultimately did not prove to be enough as the Jets finished with a record of 5-12 and once again missed the playoffs. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer looks for a fresh start in 2025.

Will Aaron Rodgers join the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025?

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

The Steelers seek an answer at quarterback after losing Justin Fields to the New York Jets in free agency. Russell Wilson seemingly seeks a new home after his contract with the club expired this offseason. Pittsburgh has been heavily linked to Rodgers. He will end a two-year stint with the Jets, which was underwhelming given initial expectations.

Rodgers would enter a situation where he's passing to both DK Metcalf and George Pickens, two of the most physical receivers in the NFL today. If Rodgers was added to the equation, it could make for one of the most dominant passing attacks in the league should the Green Bay Packers legend return to form in 2025. It will be interesting to see what becomes of Rodgers in 2025 when it's all said and done.

