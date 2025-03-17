“It's a great offense”: Tahj Brooks makes feelings known on dream NFL destination in NFC East

Tahj Brooks can envision himself as a great fit in the Washington Commanders' offense should the team take him in the NFL draft next month. The running back just wrapped up his senior campaign with the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Brooks rushed 286 times for 1,505 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also helped out in the passing game, hauling in 28 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown.

On "Up & Adams" on Monday morning, Brooks and Kay Adams discussed possible landing spots for him in the 2025 NFL draft.

Adams said that she believes Brooks would be an excellent fit for the Washington Commanders. She named the Commanders because of the Texas Tech connection the team has – mainly offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury being a former Red Raiders head coach.

"What do you make of the team? A little Kliff, a little Texas Tech connection there," Adams said. "I can't imagine he hasn't had his eyes on you a little bit closer. But I think protecting Jayden (Daniels) sounds really nice. The more you're talking the versatility, you'd be very fun in that offense, my friend."

Brooks agreed, naming Kingsbury and Anthony Lynn as a pair of coaches that he values from the Texas Tech coaching tree.

"I feel like it's a great offense ... and just very explosive," Brooks said. "And then, you know, just the Texas Tech Tree, Kliff Kingsbury, Anthony Lynn. ... I haven't met them in person, but I know they're great guys and brilliant coaches as well."

Washington Commanders looking for missing piece to get them into Super Bowl contention

NFC championship: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Washington Commanders had an amazing season behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who led them to an NFC championship game appearance against their division rivals and eventual Super Bowl LIX champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although the Commanders had a great run into the conference title game, they were handily defeated by Philadelphia to end their season.

Now, Washington is using its offseason to continue to bolster its roster so it can continue to push and compete with the likes of Philadelphia in the NFC to win a conference title and punch its ticket to a Super Bowl. Perhaps adding a running back such as Brooks in the draft could be exactly what they need.

