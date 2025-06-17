“It’s hard to pass on [Travis Hunter]” - NFL insider explains why Browns’ gamble on Mason Graham over flashier picks is 'crucial' move

The Cleveland Browns surprised the football world when they traded down from the No. 2 draft slot to the No. 5 position. Despite originally being projected to select Colorado Buffaloes Travis Hunter or Penn State Nittany Lions Abdul Carter, the Browns decided to select Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham.

While some have questioned why the Browns decided against selecting a potentially generational talent in Hunter or Carter, others have highlighted how the move for Graham is a good one and one that can set the team up for success in the future.

In a recent article published on Tuesday to ESPN by NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler, an unnamed AFC executive made clear their belief that Graham can make a positive impact on the Cleveland franchise moving forward. The article in full can be found using the following link.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's hard to pass on Travis [Hunter] or Abdul [Carter] at 2, but you get a good young defensive tackle [in Mason Graham]. ... That's a position that's really expensive now, so to get a rookie-scale player there is crucial... And this is really about 2026. Can they get their quarterback of the future there? They are going to find out." the AFC executive said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Will Mason Graham feature in a prominent role for the Cleveland Browns in 2025?

According to ESPN, Graham is currently being listed as the No. 1 RDT on the Browns depth chart. Due to this, there is a strong chance that the former Michigan defensive star will feature in a prominent role for the Browns in 2025.

Although the team does not expect to be amongst the best in the league or even qualify for the postseason this year, the Browns will likely have a strong defense that features stars around the unit. Myles Garrett and Graham have the ability to form one of the best defensive line combos in the entire NFL and the secondary features star cornerback Denzel Ward as well.

Only time will tell whether Cleveland shows major improvement next year, however, it is evident that some top NFL personnel believe that trading down and selecting Graham was a good choice for the Browns moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.