"It’s harder to put him out" - NFL Insider reveals why Shedeur Sanders fell behind Dillon Gabriel in Browns’ spring reps

The Cleveland Browns selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the third and fifth rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, respectively. Both players thrived in college, amassing a respectable number of stats and awards in the 2024 CFB season.

Gabriel took more reps than Sanders with the first team players in the spring sessions. Following mandatory minicamp, NFL insider Albert Breer spoke about the rationale behind the Browns' decision on "92.3 The Fan" on Tuesday:

"He had a bigger learning curve than Dillon Gabriel. There were teams that were stunned by how little Shedeur knew relative to what they thought. He was pretty far behind.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Shedeur—and this isn’t any fault of his own—had a lot more ground to cover than Dillon Gabriel. Because of that, it’s harder to put him out there with the first team." (8:51)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Colorado Buffaloes product mostly worked away from the other quarterbacks, as he got as many practice reps as possible against the backups. Shedeur Sanders remains the fourth-string QB on the roster in the lead-up to preseason. Veterans Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel are listed ahead of him on the ESPN depth chart.

What's next for Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders?

Dillon Gabriel impressed in rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp. Gabriel took a good number of reps with the first team as he attempts to prove to the coaching staff that he deserves to start in Week 1.

Shedeur Sanders also impressed in his first taste of professional football training. He performed admirably in the rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp. Furthermore, he showed impressive aptitude when the veterans were introduced to training.

Expand Tweet

Gabriel and Sanders have their work cut out to make the active roster for Week 1. One of them may be cut or sent down to the practice squad ahead of the Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. So, training camp and preseason will be very significant for the high-potential rookies. The question of who will be the Browns' starting QB in 2025 is still very much up for debate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.