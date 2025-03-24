“It’s my home”: Trey Smith makes feelings known about future with Chiefs

On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith made it clear that he wants to remain with the team long-term.

While discussing his contract situation on the "Up And Adams Show" with Kay Adams, Smith highlighted how Kansas City is home for him and how he would like to stay with the iconic franchise in the future.

"I love Kansas City," Smith said. "It's my home. I love the Chiefs, the fans in Kansas City are some of the best people I have ever been around. You know, ultimately I would love to stay there, that's my plan."

This offseason, the Chiefs franchise tagged Smith with the hope of signing him to a long-term deal. However, as ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter noted, the increased salary cap this year has resulted in a high franchise tag value, which would make Smith the highest-paid guard in the league.

"The highest-paid guard in the NFL is Philadelphia’s Landon Dickerson at $21 million per year. The franchise tag for offensive linemen, projected just under $24 million, surpasses that by a few million— making Trey Smith the highest-paid guard in football," Schefter tweeted on Feb. 28.

Trey Smith wants to stay with Kansas City

It makes a lot of sense why Smith wants to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs. Originally drafted in the sixth round, No. 226 overall by the team in the 2021 NFL draft, he has developed under Kansas City coach Andy Reid into one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

Smith is a two-time Super Bowl Champion and can play alongside and protect Patrick Mahomes. On an individual level, Smith was rewarded for an excellent season in 2024 by being named to the Pro Bowl.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was the 11th-best guard in the league last year and was given a 78.8 overall grade.

