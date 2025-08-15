"It's not ideal": Chiefs insider makes thoughts known on Rashee Rice's suspension delay as WR prepares for Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is coming into the season with a threat of suspension around the corner. However, the fact that fans, Rice, and the Chiefs are unaware of the potential length of this suspension is something that does not sit well with Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney.On Friday, he posted his thoughts on this event on social media.&quot;My quick thoughts on the Rashee Rice suspension delay: it's not ideal for Kansas City from a competitive standpoint, regardless of the opponent — and that to me would be the case if the opening schedule were hypothetically Philly, Baltimore, Detroit and Buffalo. I would feel the same way. The best thing would be to be able to rip the band-aid off, take the impact on the record, and move on.&quot;Rice is facing a disciplinary hearing due to his role in a multi-car accident that the wide receiver took responsibility for. This kind of incident is a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, and the league will want to punish Rice for his actions.This is in addition to the five-year probation that a court of law imposed on him last month.However, the date of the hearing with the NFL to discuss this suspension is something that Sweeney thinks will not help the Chiefs and Rice.The hearing is scheduled for September 30. Between then and the start of the season, the Chiefs would have already played four games.This is not good news for the Chiefs. They will have to plan the first four games as usual and then make contingency plans if Rice is suspended for the remainder of the season.To make things worse, he is their top wide receiver, and his absence could leave a hole in the Chiefs' offense that they may not be able to fill. The impact of this will be felt even more if Rice can make the difference for the Chiefs in the opening games of the season.Rashee Rice on what he is doing before the season startsRashee Rice has been attending the Chiefs' training camp and preparing for the season as he usually does. During his preparations, he said the following:&quot;All I can do is focus on what I can control right now, and that's me doing what I do best right here on the field. I learned just how valuable any opportunity and moment is. This right here, us being able to be on the field and be coached by Coach [Andy] Reid and have such a great quarterback, is honestly a gift, a blessing.&quot;Rice wants to be a key teammate for Patrick Mahomes, who helped him win a Super Bowl in his first year with the team.Rice is coming back from a season-ending injury that he sustained in week four of the regular season.There is a chance that Rice's season will last only four weeks this year, but for different reasons.