  • "It's intentionally vague": Browns insider smells foul on Joe Flacco being named QB1 with Kenny Pickett at the helm

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Aug 19, 2025 15:18 GMT
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

On August 18, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news that the Cleveland Browns were naming veteran QB Joe Flacco their starter for Week 1 of the 2025 season. In a post to the social media platform X, Schefter noted how Flacco will now open the campaign as the starter and will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the opening game of the new season.

"Sources: Browns are naming Joe Flacco as their Week 1 starting quarterback vs. the Cincinnati Bengals." Schefter wrote on X.
After the news was public, ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Grossi outlined how he did not fully believe that Flacco was going to be the starting QB for the entire season. Citing how the announcement from the Browns was quite vague, Grossi made clear that he thinks that Cleveland may give injured QB Kenny Pickett another chance to start when he is fully healthy in the future.

"The announcement that the Browns made today was very curious to me. Nowhere in the announcement did they say Flacco is the starting quarterback for the season, they said for the opener. That stuck out to me, I think it's intentionally vague, there's no quote from the coach... I think they're leaving the door open for Pickett to make a belated run at Flacco's job." Grossi said.
What will Joe Flacco bring to the Cleveland Browns offense?

With the news that Flacco will be starting in Week 1 this year, it puts an end to a rumor and speculation filled offseason at the QB position in Cleveland.

At this point in his career, Flacco is a strong pocket passing QB with not much mobility. However, he is still very accurate and has shown to still have some arm strength left to the throw the ball downfield.

The decision to start Flacco should help the outlook of both WR Jerry Jeudy and TE David Njoku, both of whom will be playing alongside a talented QB who knows how to win and get the ball to the team's talented playmakers.

Although it is still unclear whether Flacco completes the entire 2025 season as the starter in Cleveland, it is evident that Grossi still thinks that Pickett will get a chance to win the starting QB job when he is back from injury.

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
