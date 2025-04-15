"It's Jets-Zach Wilson all over again" - Colin Cowherd pessimistic on Jaxson Dart-first round draft pick pipedream

Jaxson Dart is widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft. However, analyst Colin Cowherd is still unsure about the Ole Miss QB projected to go as a first-round pick.

During a segment of his "The Herd" show on Monday, Cowherd suggested that the hype around Dart is similar to what Zach Wilson had before the New York Jets selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft.

"Jaxson Dart, folks, I see Zach Wilson with the Jets," Cowherd said. "His best games were against Duke, Georgia, Southern and Furman. And like Zach Wilson, he's an impressive, good-looking kid. He's confident under Lane Kiffin's system. But in big games, he wasn't consistently accurate and wasn't great with pressure.

"Also, Ole Miss has big-time talent, so this feels like Zach Wilson, where he is gonna blow you away with his confidence. He's got a little bit of an arm, but he was inaccurate in big games. I don't think he sees the field particularly well. I don't think he's an anticipation thrower, where I think Shedeur Sanders is. So, I don't see it, but he'll get drafted in the first round, a lot of GMs like him."

After the Jets drafted Wilson in 2021, he struggled to adapt to the pro league. He was traded to the Denver Broncos in 2024 after an underwhelming 12-21 record. This offseason, Wilson signed for the Miami Dolphins in a bid to revive his career.

Cowherd suggested that Dart could be the third QB off the board at this year's draft, behind Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Dart began his college career at USC in 2021. He played one year with the Trojans before transferring to Ole Miss in 2022, where he played for three seasons.

Jaxson Dart had a stellar final year at Ole Miss

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Getty

Dart had an excellent final year at Ole Miss, earning a first-team All-SEC selection. The QB posted 4,279 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns, helping the Rebels to a 10-3 record.

Dart also boosted his draft stock at Ole Miss' pro day. While he is projected as a first-round pick, some believe that the signal-caller might also be taken as a top-10 selection.

