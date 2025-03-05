“It’s just a cadence” - Jaguars HC Liam Coen opens up on awkward moment during introductory press conference

Jacksonville Jaguars' new head coach Liam Coen addressed his awkward moment during his introductory press conference. After his tumultuous exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coen began his Jaguars tenure on the wrong foot, failing to impress reporters attending his conference and fans on social media.

On Jan. 27, he attempted to shout "Duuuval!" to the viewers, but his attempt didn't come out as expected, resulting in an uncomfortable moment and a couple of memes about the Jaguars' season.

During an appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, Coen talked about that moment, admitting he's learning from that moment and working to present himself in a better way.

“It’s just a cadence." The coach said. "I'm a quarterback by nature, and at the end of the day, you have to adapt to different cadences. That was my cadence at the time. And now, I'm gonna learn from these guys and be able to do a better job next time."

After going through rough periods with Urban Meyer and Doug Pederson, the Jacksonville Jaguars brought the former Buccaneers offensive coordinator to try to revive Trevor Lawrence's career.

Fans were ready to mock Liam Coen over that moment, but he doesn't seem to be losing sleep over it. The NFL has seen other coaches go through similar experiences, such as Super Bowl LIX champion Nick Sirianni and Arizona Cardinals' Jonathan Gannon, who both failed to make positive impressions initially.

Trevor Lawrence makes expectations clear after Jaguars signed Liam Coen

Despite having a new head coach, Trevor Lawrence was linked to a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers in February. The former No. 1 overall pick denied his interest in leaving during an appearance on Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show.

"I saw it. And it's funny, though, when I saw it, I wouldn't say your heart drops, but you're kind of like 'what.' I have a no-trade clause in my contract."

"I would know about it if I was if I was getting traded or if that was something that was going to happen. I'd have to be on board with it which I'm not."

After Dave Canales made Baker Mayfield one of the biggest surprises in the 2023 NFL season, Liam Coen aims to do the same with Lawrence in Jacksonville.

