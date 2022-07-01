"It's not just about Deshaun Watson, it's about collective bargaining" - Mike Florio believes NFL never fails to exercise its rights to improve business

Deshaun Watson has made it through Day 1 of his hearing to determine if disciplinary action will be taken against him by the NFL. Very little in the way of information has been revealed from the hearing, which is most likely due to the preference of the Judge involved. No leaks will be tolerated.

The former Clemson Tiger was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 different message therapists. Although it was determined that no legal action would be taken, the civil lawsuits remained. Twenty of those lawsuits have been settled, but the NFL has conducted its own investigation. The hearing will help determine what kind of punishment will be implemented.

Mike Florio, host of Pro Football Talk PM, expanded on the process. He went into detail on how the NFL approaches cases like these using the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFLPA.

"The NFL is not in the habit of waiving its rights, the NFL exercises its rights, why bother to secure the rights at the bargaining table with the union if you're not going to use them because when you use them, you remind the other side that you have them, if you would like to take them away, you must give us something in return."

Florio, a former lawyer, knows the ins and outs of the legal process in the NFL.

"The NFL doesn't ever, in my recollection or estimation, back down when it has rights that it can fully implement against a player in any given setting because there's a broader dance here. It's not just about Deshaun Watson, it's about collective bargaining. Case in point, as marijuana becomes legalized in state after state after state where the NFL does business."

The Collective Bargaining Agreement helps determine the suspension for infractions by players.

"Do you think the NFL is just going to throw the substance abuse policy out the window? No, because it's collectively bargained. In other words, if you want it to go away, you got to give us something to make it worth our while to get rid of it. Because we have it."

Watson may be suspended for all or part of the coming season, but would still receive his full signing bonus

Florio went on to suggest that the 2021 season, in which Watson sat out for the Houston Texans, could count towards his suspension. Even if Watson is suspended for all or part of the upcoming season, he will still receive his full signing bonus, which is just shy of $45 million.

