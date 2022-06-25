"It’s too late for Trevor Lawrence" - Mike Florio rues Jaguars QB will be stuck in Jacksonville for a long time

Trevor Lawrence came into the league as the top prospect at the quarterback position. Many analysts compared him to Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, and John Elway. He's the kind of once-in-a-lifetime talent that could completely change the trajectory of a failing team.

John Elway refused to play for the Baltimore Colts and made that clear well before the 1983 draft, the Colts eventually traded him away to the Denver Broncos. The only other instance of this happening was when Eli Manning would not play for the Chargers after being drafted and was traded to the New York Giants.

In a recent article for Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio mentioned Arch Manning and how the draft should be approached by top prospects in the future. Is the team drafting number one among the perpetually awful franchises? Are they the best path for an NFL career? As for the former Clemson Tiger, Florio says it’s already too late.

"Don’t you think that at some point last season (or at multiple points), Trevor Lawrence asked himself why he didn’t refuse to go to the Jaguars? Even with Urban Meyer gone, the first year of Lawrence’s career was largely wasted. While things could indeed work out well for him, he could be better off if he’d landed somewhere else. It’s too late for Lawrence. It won’t be too late for Arch Manning."

The 2020 ACC Player of the Year could have refused to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Perhaps another quarterback needy team would have traded picks or even players for him. Maybe he could have ended up with the San Francisco 49ers but there’s no guarantee. He could have also found himself with the Detroit Lions or New York Jets.

Lawrence is the type of talent that should come in and turn a bad team's misfortunes around

The Jaguars often find themselves in the top five of the draft, but a talent like the First-Team All-American should be able to change that. Yes, his first year was a struggle, thanks in part to a head coach who created a hostile environment among the players and coaching staff. But Peyton Manning also had a difficult rookie year.

It took a while to get there, but in the final game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts, the 2019 First-Team All-ACC quarterback had a breakout performance. Not only that, the defense looked incredible and the team dominated in every aspect as they got the win. This result eliminated their division rivals from the playoffs.

With Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson now leading the team, the Jaguars are poised to surprise a lot of naysayers this season. Look for Lawrence to settle into his role and lift the team to new heights.

